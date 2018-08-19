Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 161.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at $4,658,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $42.46 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

