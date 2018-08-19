Rubycoin (RBY) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004380 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002901 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,963,726 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

