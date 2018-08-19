RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,983,000 after purchasing an additional 882,109 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,382,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,593 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,777 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $953,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,479. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

