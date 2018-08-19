Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.70) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280 ($3.57). HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.02) to GBX 335 ($4.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays set a GBX 325 ($4.15) target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Shore Capital upped their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.17 ($3.79).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 240.90 ($3.07) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.20 ($3.88).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.