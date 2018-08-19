Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.45

News stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2641550804283 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

RBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

RBS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

