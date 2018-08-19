Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $12,465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39,296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49,540.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $203,367,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $316.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 253.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.99.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total transaction of $28,368,980.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,980.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,727 shares of company stock valued at $159,153,534. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

