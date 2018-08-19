Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,292 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Ambarella worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 35.7% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,389.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $7,923,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 130,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $3,848,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George Laplante sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $120,550.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $144,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock worth $897,714. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.34. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

