Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Position in Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Lydall worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lydall by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Lydall by 19.6% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 484,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 305,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lydall by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lydall alerts:

NYSE:LDL opened at $45.20 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Lydall had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $53.00 target price on Lydall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.