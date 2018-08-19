Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,516,000 after buying an additional 2,866,956 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 947,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,811,000 after buying an additional 405,368 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 524,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after buying an additional 350,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,881,000 after buying an additional 339,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 587,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,059,000 after buying an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

NYSE COL opened at $137.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

