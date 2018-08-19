Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 80,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $251,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $344,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,329,197 shares of company stock worth $253,721,987.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

