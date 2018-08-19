RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Intel stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Intel’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

