RigNet (RNET) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $19.00 target price on RigNet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded RigNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RigNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.96. RigNet has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

In other RigNet news, insider Brendan Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L bought 13,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

