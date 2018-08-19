Ride My Car (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Ride My Car has a market cap of $35,172.00 and $0.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ride My Car has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Ride My Car coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ride My Car Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. The official website for Ride My Car is www.ridemycar.net . Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team

Ride My Car Coin Trading

Ride My Car can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ride My Car directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ride My Car should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

