Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Stock

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FNHC opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. equities analysts predict that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

