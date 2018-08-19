Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,939 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

