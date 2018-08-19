Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,382 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Everest Re Group worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,399,000 after buying an additional 932,031 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,412,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,468,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,495,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,038,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

RE stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $265.73.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

