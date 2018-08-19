RHFCoin (RHFC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

RHFCoin (CURRENCY:RHFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One RHFCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RHFCoin has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. RHFCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RHFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RHFCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00298719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00155181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00039471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RHFCoin

RHFCoin’s total supply is 190,008,300 coins. The official website for RHFCoin is rhfcoin.com . RHFCoin’s official Twitter account is @rhfcoin

Buying and Selling RHFCoin

RHFCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RHFCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RHFCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RHFCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RHFCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RHFCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.