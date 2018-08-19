Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Trading Up 1.2%

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 6,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 192,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 47.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

