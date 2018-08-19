Reviewing Xperi (XPER) and Its Rivals

Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) is one of 123 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Xperi to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xperi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $373.73 million -$56.55 million 11.86 Xperi Competitors $3.01 billion $449.14 million 24.37

Xperi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -19.66% -2.09% -0.93% Xperi Competitors -45.46% 4.20% 3.49%

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Xperi pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi’s peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xperi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xperi Competitors 1663 6110 11368 646 2.56

Xperi presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.85%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Xperi peers beat Xperi on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in products, such as smartphones, as well as computers and servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

