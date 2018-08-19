Reviewing Tellurian (TELL) and Triangle Petroleum (TPLM)

Tellurian (OTCMKTS: TPLM) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tellurian and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $5.44 million 326.29 -$231.45 million ($0.82) -9.00 Triangle Petroleum $358.13 million 0.01 -$822.34 million N/A N/A

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian N/A -48.23% -42.34% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tellurian and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 1 4 0 2.80 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 73.44%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Tellurian beats Triangle Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

