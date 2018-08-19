Reviewing SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) & Its Peers

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors 132 470 892 33 2.54

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.84%. Given SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors 31.41% -34.94% -1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion N/A 11.86 SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors $2.53 billion $330.94 million -4.65

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR competitors beat SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

