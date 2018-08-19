Reviewing Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) & Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (PCFBY)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (OTCMKTS: PCFBY) and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eagle Bulk Shipping does not pay a dividend. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $236.79 million 1.63 -$43.79 million ($0.42) -12.57 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.49 billion 0.73 $3.61 million $0.02 243.00

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -8.00% -1.79% -1.03% Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Summary

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company has a fleet of 222 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels, 81 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

