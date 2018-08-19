Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $33,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $94,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,207,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 131.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,712,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,575 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,509,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 593,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 37.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,941,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,191,000 after purchasing an additional 533,286 shares during the period.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

