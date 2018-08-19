Resonant (RESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RESN opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.93. Resonant has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,330.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. equities research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $28,505.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,377.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Fox purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,297. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Resonant by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 484,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

