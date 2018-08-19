Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0366230666607 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,236. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Resolute Forest Products Common Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

