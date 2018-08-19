Republic Services (RSG) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. ValuEngine upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NYSE:RSG opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,768 shares of company stock worth $24,920,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

