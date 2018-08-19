RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) vs. SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR (SBGSY) Financial Comparison

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) and SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RENAULT S A/ADR and SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENAULT S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RENAULT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENAULT S A/ADR $66.38 billion 0.37 $5.78 billion $4.22 3.92 SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR $27.95 billion 1.65 $2.43 billion $0.95 16.35

RENAULT S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR. RENAULT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RENAULT S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. RENAULT S A/ADR pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

RENAULT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENAULT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR beats RENAULT S A/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands. The company also sells powertrains, and new and used vehicles, as well as replacement parts; and provides various services, including sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers leasing solutions and resources for new and pre-owned Renault-Nissan alliance vehicles; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as vehicle access aids, including manual or electric swivel seats. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Medium Voltage business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industrial Automation business provides automation and control solutions for customers in the water, mining minerals and metals, and food and beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The Secure Power business offers critical power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.