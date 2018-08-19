Relx (RENX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Relx (NYSE:RENX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Relx earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.4060658656519 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

RENX stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

