Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

RGS stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $805.83 million, a P/E ratio of 301.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

RGS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

