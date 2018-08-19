Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,832,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $3,366,091.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,324,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

Shares of REGN opened at $374.26 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $505.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

