Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.15

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 5505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. sell-side analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Mount sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 68,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $838,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 935,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,892,533 shares of company stock worth $51,793,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

