Recordati (RCDTF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recordati from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Recordati stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Recordati has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related areas, immunosuppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, medical devices, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

