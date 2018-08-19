Realty Income (O) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Realty Income (NYSE:O) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.521200172678 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,967 shares of company stock worth $4,645,510. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.