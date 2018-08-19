RCI Hospitality (RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

RICK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RICK stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.49. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.97 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 46.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 686.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

