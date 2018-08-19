Raymond James Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Price Target to $30.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:KRP opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 126.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,323.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

