Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 395,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 843.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

FTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.57. Frontier Communications Corp has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.