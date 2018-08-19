Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,949 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.