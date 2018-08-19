Raymond James Cuts Metro (MRU) Price Target to C$46.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.20.

Metro stock opened at C$43.03 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$38.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.44.

In related news, insider Carmine Fortino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$215,900.00.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

