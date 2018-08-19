Quantum (QAU) Price Hits $0.0796

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $444.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatehub, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinEx Market.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum’s genesis date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 239,775,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, CoinEx Market, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

