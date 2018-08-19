Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXS opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.