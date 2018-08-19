Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 30,610 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in HCP during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in HCP during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in HCP during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $27.22 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

