Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,749.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 143,108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO opened at $19.33 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $634.41 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.