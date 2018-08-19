Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $105,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $321,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $364,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $557,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AXA Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

AXA Equitable Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

