Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman Sells $3,396,000.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,392,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QLYS stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.13 million. sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 29,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Qualys from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

