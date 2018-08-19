PVH Corp (PVH) Stake Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3,741.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 133.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $180,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $118.66 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

