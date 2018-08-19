Purple Innovation (PRPL) and Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Critical Contrast

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: FLXS) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Purple Innovation and Flexsteel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A Flexsteel Industries $468.76 million 0.61 $23.78 million N/A N/A

Flexsteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Dividends

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Purple Innovation does not pay a dividend. Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and Flexsteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation N/A 7.71% 0.57% Flexsteel Industries 4.89% 9.19% 7.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Purple Innovation and Flexsteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Purple Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats Purple Innovation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

