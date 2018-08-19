Pure (PURE) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Pure has a market capitalization of $103,814.00 and $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pure has traded flat against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.02459054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010932 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000615 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004921 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002003 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 21,055,280 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,001 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purealt.org

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

