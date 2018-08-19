Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Primerica worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Primerica by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $118.30 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $147,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $593,383. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

