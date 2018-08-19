Presbia (LENS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.04

Press coverage about Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Presbia earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6818081690728 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LENS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601. Presbia has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Presbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Presbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Presbia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

