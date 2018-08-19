Praxair, Inc. (PX) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Praxair worth $176,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Praxair by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 356,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 144,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,241,000 after buying an additional 42,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Praxair alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Shares of PX opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.